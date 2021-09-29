Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

