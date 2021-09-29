Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of ViacomCBS worth $20,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 4.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

