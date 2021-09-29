Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 259.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

