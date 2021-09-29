Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 76,061 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73.

