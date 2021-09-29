Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 314.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $1,089,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Shares of WCN opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

