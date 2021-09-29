Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

