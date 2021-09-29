extraDNA Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $480,015.88 and $91,335.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,401.91 or 0.99998625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00085550 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.11 or 0.00787959 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.99 or 0.00367873 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.45 or 0.00234550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002212 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001581 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

