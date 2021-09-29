Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.39

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.388 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

ELP opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,037 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

