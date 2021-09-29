Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $241.94 on Wednesday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $245.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

