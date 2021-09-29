First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.28. 552,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 602,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.