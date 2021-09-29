BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Insider Acquires £52,815 in Stock

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider Claire Whittet acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($46.00) per share, with a total value of £52,815 ($69,003.14).

BHMG stock opened at GBX 3,579.39 ($46.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,529.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,403.85. BH Macro Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The company has a market cap of £955.41 million and a PE ratio of 6.69.

About BH Macro

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

