BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Insider Acquires £52,815 in Stock

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider Claire Whittet acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($46.00) per share, with a total value of £52,815 ($69,003.14).
BHMG stock opened at GBX 3,579.39 ($46.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,529.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,403.85. BH Macro Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The company has a market cap of £955.41 million and a PE ratio of 6.69.
About BH Macro
Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.