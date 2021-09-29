Blair William & Co. IL Has $29.25 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,745 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Paychex were worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.64. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

