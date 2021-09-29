$217.80 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post $217.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.16 million and the lowest is $204.84 million. Groupon reported sales of $304.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $987.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $982.61 million to $992.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.12 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.96 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Groupon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,978 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,720 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,902 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,964 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. Groupon has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.