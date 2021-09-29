Davis R M Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,989,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.