Davis R M Inc. Buys 585 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.1% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,835,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,677,000 after purchasing an additional 340,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 195.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

