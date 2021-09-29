NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,303.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,885.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,111.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,936.76. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,868.01 and a one year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $42.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

