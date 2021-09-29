Twin Tree Management LP Invests $1.89 Million in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

