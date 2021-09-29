Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 30,044 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 225.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,044 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 0.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

