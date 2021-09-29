iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 225,784 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,825,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,648,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,450,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

