Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,539 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after acquiring an additional 799,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 104.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,010,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after acquiring an additional 515,991 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after acquiring an additional 315,072 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

SGMS stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.