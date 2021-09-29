First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 7.1% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

