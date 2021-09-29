Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.10 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of URG opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth $2,755,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 39.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,220,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,911,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

