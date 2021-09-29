Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.44 ($71.11).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA BN opened at €58.66 ($69.01) on Wednesday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.74.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.