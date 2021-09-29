HC Wainwright Boosts Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target to $5.00

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.70 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Uranium Royalty from C$4.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

UROY stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17. Uranium Royalty has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.12 million and a PE ratio of -429.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UROY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth about $561,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.