Albion Financial Group UT Invests $702,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,297.83.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,421.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $958.30 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,530.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,370.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

