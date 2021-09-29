Twin Tree Management LP Takes $3.67 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.07% of Flowers Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

