Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price Up 3%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) shares rose 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,349.50 ($17.63) and last traded at GBX 1,342.50 ($17.54). Approximately 782,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 826,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,304 ($17.04).

JET2 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,215.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,278.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -8.71.

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total transaction of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

