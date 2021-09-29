Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,668,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

Welltower stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

