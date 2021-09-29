Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $351.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce $351.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.20 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $273.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.65.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Chart Industries stock opened at $195.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.56. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

