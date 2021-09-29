WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $36.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in WW International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 200,972 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the first quarter worth about $2,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in WW International during the second quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 3,181.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. WW International has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

