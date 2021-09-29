CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Stock Price Down 13.1%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) shares were down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.04. Approximately 374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5971 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.