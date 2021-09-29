iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.59. 104,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 88,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

