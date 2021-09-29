Albion Financial Group UT Takes $1.29 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.05% of Federal Signal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

