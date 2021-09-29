King Wealth Makes New $204,000 Investment in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lazard by 223.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $49.02.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

