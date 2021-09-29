Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $189.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

