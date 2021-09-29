Ingenta plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ING)

Ingenta plc (LON:ING) declared a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ING stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £11.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. Ingenta has a 12 month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.33.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG, and Ingenta Advertising segments.

