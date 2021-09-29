Ingenta plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ING)

Ingenta plc (LON:ING) declared a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ING stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £11.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. Ingenta has a 12 month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.33.
About Ingenta
