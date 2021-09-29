Oxford Technology 3 Venture Capital Trust plc (LON:OTT) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

Oxford Technology 3 Venture Capital Trust plc (LON:OTT) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

OTT stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.70. Oxford Technology 3 Venture Capital Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The firm has a market cap of £3.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

Get Oxford Technology 3 Venture Capital Trust alerts:

About Oxford Technology 3 Venture Capital Trust

Oxford Technology 3 Venture Capital Trust plc specializes in start-up and early stage investments. The fund seeks to invest in unlisted companies, with a focus on companies in the science, technology, and engineering sectors. It targets investments in companies located in the United Kingdom, approximately within 60 miles of Oxford.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Technology 3 Venture Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Technology 3 Venture Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.