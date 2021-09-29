Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.75

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON KETL opened at GBX 344.01 ($4.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £710.36 million and a PE ratio of 30.06. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a one year high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 353.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.52.

A number of research firms have commented on KETL. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strix Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

