Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT opened at $148.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.46, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $206,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $397,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.