Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $265.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $210.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

NYSE:LLY opened at $221.60 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

