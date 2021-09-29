Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 84.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

MAA stock opened at $186.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day moving average of $170.31. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

