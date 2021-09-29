SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

SNY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after buying an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

