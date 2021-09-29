Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11.90 Per Share

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of ASY opened at GBX 517.75 ($6.76) on Wednesday. Andrews Sykes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 675 ($8.82). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 526.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 550.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The stock has a market cap of £218.36 million and a P/E ratio of 17.15.
About Andrews Sykes Group
Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Andrews Sykes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrews Sykes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.