Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11.90 Per Share

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ASY opened at GBX 517.75 ($6.76) on Wednesday. Andrews Sykes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 675 ($8.82). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 526.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 550.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The stock has a market cap of £218.36 million and a P/E ratio of 17.15.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

