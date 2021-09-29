Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 20,766 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.32.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

