Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $2.47 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 52.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.01 and its 200-day moving average is $152.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

