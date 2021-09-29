Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.38 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $691,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $77.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

