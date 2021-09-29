Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after acquiring an additional 95,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 7.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,516,000 after acquiring an additional 231,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

ALL opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

