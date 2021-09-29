Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $52.25 Million in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 481,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,247,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.76% of Post as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POST. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 1,357.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Post by 1.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.25 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

