Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.43. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of -247.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 9.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,462,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 79.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after acquiring an additional 342,069 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $9,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 996.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 63,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Pinduoduo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,402,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,149,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

