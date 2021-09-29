Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,858 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $46,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

